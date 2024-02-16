Top track

Modular Ghost System - Jensen Interceptor Remix

Rinse invite POLAAR

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nouvelle année, nouvelle teuf.

Vous nous aviez manqué, la dernière était mémorable, on était dans l’obligation de remettre ça.

Pour cette édition, on est super heureux.ses d’inviter le label POLAAR qui fête ses 10 ans cette année et ses 5+ ans de résiden...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
Lineup

5
Tim Karbon, Flore, Jensen Interceptor and 5 more

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:59 pm

