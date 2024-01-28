Top track

André 3000 - I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time

Deep Listening at 48RB: André 3000's New Blue Sun

48 Record Bar
Sun, 28 Jan, 10:00 am
About

André 3000 shocked the world (in a good way) late last year when he released the spiritual jazz opus New Blue Sun. To celebrate the record's vinyl release, we are gathering for this special Sunday morning deep listening session, where we will listen to the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 48 Record Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

48 Record Bar

48 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Doors open10:00 am

