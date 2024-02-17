DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

'Same Again Barman!' Comedy Nights

Ebbw Vale Cricket Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyEbbw Vale
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Same Again Barman! Comedy Nights

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Same Again Barman! Comedy Nights.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ebbw Vale Cricket Club

NP23 5AA, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, Wales, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

