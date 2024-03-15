Top track

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Back to Black: Celebrating Amy Winehouse

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
Got a code?

About

This March, we'll be raising our glasses and celebrating the stunning sounds of London's queen of soul, Amy Winehouse.

Expect a live set from our house band embracing two decades of her debut album with live renditions of undeniable classics such as 'Back...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amy Winehouse

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.