Lower Wolves plays R.E.M. for Ric's Birthday Bash!

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$10
About

You know what's fun about opening a music venue? You can throw yourself a birthday party! And everyone that knows me knows that R.E.M. is one of my favorite bands of all time and that Lower Wolves playing R.E.M. was one of my favorite shows we hosted last...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lower Wolves

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated or standing

This show will be primarily standing and dancing is strongly encouraged. There will also be seats.

