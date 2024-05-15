Top track

Drugs

UPSAHL

Club Congress
Wed, 15 May, 6:30 pm
GigsTucson
From $22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Drugs
About

Wednesday May 15th

Artist Presale: Tues 1/23 @ 10am PT

General On Sale: Wednesday 1/24 @ 10am Local

UPSAHL Meet & Greet Experience VIP Package: $63

General Admission: ADV $18 | DOS $20

6:30pm

16+

UPSAHL

16+
Presented by Psyko Steve
$
Lineup

UPSAHL

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

