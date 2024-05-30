Top track

Grupo Pilon - St'a Contente

Grupo Pilon + Ichigo Evil + The Go! Team (DJ)

Peckham Audio
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dig That Treasure! Festival - Night One

Grupo Pilon

Initially formed in 1986 in Luxembourg by Cape Verdean immigrants, Grupo Pilon quickly became beloved representatives of the Kriolu diaspora. Almost forty years later, bandleader Antonino Furtado Gomes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dig That Treasure.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Grupo Pilon, The Go! Team

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

