La Pura Culpa: Fede Coll & DA ROCHA UM (live A/V)

Casa Montjuïc
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12
Presentamos una sesión especial centrada en artistas cuyas prácticas trenzan el cine y el sonido desde distintas y únicas perspectivas: LA PURA CULPA: FEDE COLL & DA ROCHA UM (LIVE A/V)

‘La Pura Culpa’ es una pieza audiovisual realizada por el cineasta Fe...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.
Lineup

Sunny Graves, Lanav, DA ROCHA UM

Venue

Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

