Verraco - Escándaloo

Ortigia Sound 2024 / Single Friday Anapo Stage

Bamboo Park
Sat, 3 Aug, 12:30 am
DJSiracusa
€39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ortigia Sound 2024 / Single Friday Anapo Stage

August 3rd

This ticket grants access to Friday's Anapo Stage show

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ortigia Sound System Ass. Culturale.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bamboo Park

Traversa Santannera 36, 96100 Siracusa provincia di Siracusa, Italia
Doors open12:30 am

