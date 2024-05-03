DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KING DOES WAITS

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 3 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

David Robert King and the Darlings live at Eddie's Attic!

David Robert King and the Darlings will perform a tip-of-the-hat to the genius of Tom Waits. Barroom blues, hymns of the macabre, and carnival crooning will haunt the attic with the spirit and spir...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.