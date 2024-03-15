DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Sara Fontan són una aventura musical única que va començar al voltant del 2019 amb una visió audaç de Sara Fontán i Edi Pou (Za!): tocar en directe sense gravar discos. Aquest enfocament antiindústria els ha portat a oferir més de dos-cents concerts a...
