Los Sara Fontan RCC

Absenta
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Los Sara Fontan són una aventura musical única que va començar al voltant del 2019 amb una visió audaç de Sara Fontán i Edi Pou (Za!): tocar en directe sense gravar discos. Aquest enfocament antiindústria els ha portat a oferir més de dos-cents concerts a...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
Lineup

Los Sara Fontan

Venue

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

