Jennifer Irons: Yukon Ho!

The Old Market
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 6:45 pm
TheatreBrighton
£18.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A funny, bizarre and (mostly) true guide to surviving a mad life in Canada’s frozen north.

Come to the Yukon! Cold, dark, and lonesome, with big animals, dubious men and dodgy liquor. Lots of liquor. Where there are more caribou than people, tossing chain...

This is a 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Old Market.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open6:45 pm
500 capacity

