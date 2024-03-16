Top track

Afro Roots Fest: Eliades Ochoa

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $50.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Afro Roots Fest presents Eliades Ochoa.

This famed Cuban singer, guitarist, and songwriter will be performing songs from his new album ‘Guajiro’, out now on World Circuit Records. Ochoa is well known and loved worldwide as one of the original members of B...

All ages
Presented by Community Arts and Culture
Lineup

Eliades Ochoa

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

