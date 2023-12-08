Top track

Nina Simone & Felix da Housecat - Sinnerman (Felix da Housecat's Heavenly House Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Felix da Housecat

VIRGO
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $17.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Project 91 & VIRGO team up to bring one of the most legendary DJs and producers in the game to New Yorks Lower East Side.

VIRGO is Manhattans newest dance club featuring a full VOID sound system and a mix od DJs playing in its 'Boiler Room'.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Felix da Housecat

Venue

VIRGO

324 Grand Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

