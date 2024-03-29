DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Morgana

Whelan's
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsDublin
Selling fast
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Morgana's second Dublin headine show in the iconic Dublin venue

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Morgana.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Whelan's

Wexford St, Portobello, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity

