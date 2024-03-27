DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mastiff

The Black Heart
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15
About

Hull heavyweights, MASTIFF, are packing the sludgehammer and heading for Camden Town in March! This lot rule - which is why we've put 'em on a few times now over the years - and we're stoked to be welcoming 'em back. We've already added fellow sludgy doomm...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Black Heart.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Groove, Mastiff

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

