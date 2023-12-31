DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The New Meraviglia Party | Rome

The Yellow Bar
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🪩🪻 The New Meraviglia | New Year’s Party 🪻🪩

📅 Sunday, December 31st

🕖 21:00PM - 3:00AM

💸 FREE ENTRANCE

Welcome to The New Meraviglia, the New Year's Eve where reality has no limits and we can embrace the future in our best shape! 

🔮DRESS CODE:...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.