Giancane - Buon compleanno Carne

Monk - Sala Teatro
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GIANCANE - 10 anni di Carne al MONK

A dieci anni dal primo EP un concerto speciale al Monk di Roma. Scaletta unica per l’occasione! 10 anni di Carne e concerto di Natale, tutto la stessa volta, tutto insieme tutti insieme. Buon compleanno carne ma anche G...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Giancane

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

