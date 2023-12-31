DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Virada Fumaça Fluxo, New Years Eve 2024

Market House Brixton
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
português/english

Fumaça Fluxo, New Years Eve 2024
31.12.23
Market House, Brixton

Endereço: 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN

𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗

Line up:

Blue Canariñho
Toinho do Fluxo
DJ Bani
Loelash
Daviaa
Tannus

𓏗-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Market House Brixton

443 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LN, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

