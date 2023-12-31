DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
português/english
Fumaça Fluxo, New Years Eve 2024
31.12.23
Market House, Brixton
Endereço: 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN
𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗
Line up:
Blue Canariñho
Toinho do Fluxo
DJ Bani
Loelash
Daviaa
Tannus
𓏗-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.