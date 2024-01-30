DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YYY LDN - SEVEN SPECIES

Doña
Tue, 30 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

YYY present: Seven Species. A celebration of culture where Jewish performers take centre stage.

Lineup:

Nadav Schneerson: A prodigious drummer and composer who has performed with the likes of Theo Croker and Charlie Stacey will lead a jazz quartet inspir...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by YYY
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.