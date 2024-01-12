DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drica, Nova Era en concierto

El Pumarejo
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€5
Drica es el nombre artístico de Adrielle, cantante y compositora originalmente de Manaus, Brasil que en 2022 lanzó “O mundo da Drica”, su primer EP, fruto de los días de cuarentena. No fue hasta un año más tarde en el que decidió lanzar “Buena Suerte”, un...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.
Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

