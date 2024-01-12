DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Drica es el nombre artístico de Adrielle, cantante y compositora originalmente de Manaus, Brasil que en 2022 lanzó “O mundo da Drica”, su primer EP, fruto de los días de cuarentena. No fue hasta un año más tarde en el que decidió lanzar “Buena Suerte”, un...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.