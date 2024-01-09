Top track

Lynks Memorial

The Social
Tue, 9 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We gather to pay respects to the voice of a generation; Lynks. And to celebrate the release of their first posthumous single 'CPR'. Dress code: Black, obvs

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.
£
Lineup

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

