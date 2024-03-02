Top track

WORK Presents: Boston 168 (LIVE), Elli Acula, Realize

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
About

On Saturday, March 2nd WORK Presents: 7 Years of Synthetik Minds with Boston 168 (LIVE), Elli Acula, and Realize.

Small clutch bags or wallets that do not exceed 6.5" x 5.5" AND Slingbags that do not exceed 12x6x12, with or without a handle or strap, may...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boston 168, Elli Acula

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

