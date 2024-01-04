DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Perfect days

Cinema Beltrade
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 5:40 pm
FilmMilano
From €6
v.o. giapponese, inglese con sottotitoli in inglese

Hirayama conduce una vita semplice, scandita da una routine perfetta. Si dedica con cura e passione a tutte le attività della sua giornata, dal lavoro come addetto alle pulizie dei bagni pubblici di Toky...

Tutte le età
Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:30 pm

