Otala - Tell the Bees

Otala / Flytrap / Speedial

Sebright Arms
Wed, 17 Jan, 7:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

SCREAM/SHOUT #006: Nottingham-based art-punk ensemble Otala join us for a mid January romp, with help from chaos-rock juggernauts Flytrap and math-rock revivalists Speedial. As always, not to be missed.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Speedial, Flytrap, Otala

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

