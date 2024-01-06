DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝟲.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟰 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗘 ⚡️| 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 h 20.00
Quanto sarà elettrico il 2024? Ce lo svela Astronza con le sue infallibili previsioni per il 2024-segno per segno- nel cabaret astromusicale con dj Leblond
E a seguire il dj set de...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.