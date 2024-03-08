Top track

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn - Saffron

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn perform "Pigments" w/ Stuart Bogie

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn perform "Pigments" w/ Stuart Bogie - Live at LPR on Friday, March 8th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

The debut collaborative album from New Orleans electro-revival dynamo Dawn Richard and multi-instrumenta...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Dawn Richard, Spencer Zahn, Stuart Bogie

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

