DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Underworld: Post-Punk and New Wave Dance Party!

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 6 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UNDERWORLD is coming for you!

Saturday, January 6

Saint Vitus Bar with your DJs

Sean Templar / Matt V Christ / Erik Aengel

spinning Post Punk / New Wave / Punk / Industrial

Doors 11pm / Free before Midnight

Saint Vitus - 1120 Manhattan Ave, Greenpoin...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.