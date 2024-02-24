Top track

GЯEG - Eau Coulée Smart City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Natural Selection presents: GЯEG, Suchi, Kiss Nuka (LIVE) + Musys

Headrow House
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GЯEG - Eau Coulée Smart City
Got a code?

About

Mauritius-born and now based in Paris, GЯEG is resident of some of on of the capitals hottest parties, La Creole, and also member of the growing label Boukan Records. A true force of nature in club world who we cant wait to welcome to Leeds for the very fi...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Natural Selection.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
GЯEG, SUCHI, Kiss Nuka and 1 more

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs