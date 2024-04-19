Top track

MARAUDA: VOYAGE OF THE SLAYER Presented by Royale

Royale Boston
Fri, 19 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
About

Marauda brings his VOYAGE OF THE SLAYER tour to Royale! Special guests: Versa b2b Chibs & Beastboi b2b Sisto. You won't want to miss this!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MARAUDA

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

