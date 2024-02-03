DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Modesty Shorts and Billy Dodge Moody

Deep Cuts
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Modesty Shorts is enchanted to announce our next show: The Errors Tour, a journey through the musical errors of our career, past and present!

Starting in 2017 with "It's Not About The Music," Modesty Shorts ambitiously took three Dana-Farber Marathon Runn...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eye Design
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

