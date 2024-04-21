Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dendê’s Brazilian Recycled Sounds: Performance and Workshop

The Local
Sun, 21 Apr, 1:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $10.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Family concert and workshop!

Recycled Sounds is a project of renowned Brazilian percussionist Dendê Macêdo’s interest in making instruments out of found materials. Dendê has created a trove of instruments including a bucket shekere (shaker), a golf club...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

