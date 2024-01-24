DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Margarita & Kristine Balanas

Ladbroke Hall
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Latvian violinist Kristīne Balanas is a 3rd prize laureate of the 66th International ARD Music Competition, 2018 Young Artist of the Year in the Grand Music Awards of her home country, and recipient of the Fundacion Excelentia Young Talent Award from Her...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Margarita Balanas, Kristine Balanas

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.