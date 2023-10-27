Top track

Baianá

We Belong Here: Halloween NYC at The Bowery Saving

Capitale
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
About

You've found where you belong this Halloween! Party inside a historic lower east side bank to the music of Bakermat and some very special guests. In spirit of the holiday, costumes are strongly encouraged. Our last Halloween extravaganza took place at the...

Presented by We Belong Here.

Lineup

Bakermat

Venue

Capitale

130 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

