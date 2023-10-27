DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You've found where you belong this Halloween! Party inside a historic lower east side bank to the music of Bakermat and some very special guests. In spirit of the holiday, costumes are strongly encouraged. Our last Halloween extravaganza took place at the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.