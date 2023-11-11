Top track

Carlos Truly - Why Suffer??

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carlos Truly, Marti, Synae

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carlos Truly - Why Suffer??
Got a code?

About

Saturday, November 11th 2023
Carlos Truly + Marti + Synae
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

CARLOS TRULY
New York
https://carlostruly.bandcamp.com/

Carlos Truly is Carlos Hernandez. NYC songwriter and producer, founder of Ava Luna, Brooklyn raised.

With A...

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Carlos Truly

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.