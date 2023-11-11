DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, November 11th 2023
Carlos Truly + Marti + Synae
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages
CARLOS TRULY
New York
https://carlostruly.bandcamp.com/
Carlos Truly is Carlos Hernandez. NYC songwriter and producer, founder of Ava Luna, Brooklyn raised.
With A...
