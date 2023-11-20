Top track

Run on for a Long Time

The Blind Boys of Alabama

Eddie's Attic
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $72.31

About

The Blind Boys of Alabama live at Eddie's Attic!

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. Celebrated by The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs with Lifetime Achievement Awar...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

The Blind Boys of Alabama

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

