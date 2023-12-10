DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jordan Van Hemert

Sala Clamores
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Anunciado por los críticos como una "potencia en el saxofón" con una inclinación por el melodicismo moderno y oscilante, artista de Origin Records Jordan VanHemert es un saxofonista, profesor, y compositor. Las composiciones de VanHemert rinden homenaje a...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Jordan Van Hemert

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

