Skeletal Family

229
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LONDON - 4 Nov 2023

SKELETAL FAMILY headline show at 229, London (presented by Reptile) with support from VISION VIDEO and THE GOSPEL

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Reptile

Lineup

Skeletal Family, Vision Video, The Gospel

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
