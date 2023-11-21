DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Charlie Havoc + special guests

The Victoria
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Charlie Havoc:

Poor Sicilian emigrant the son of a fisherman and a midwife crossed the channel swimming got a job as a museum toiled cleaner worked his way up to janitor plays the banjo in his spare time

Madge

Beep Beep

Paul Claxton:

From the poetic s...

Presented by Vicious & Angry
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.