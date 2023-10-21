Top track

Lost in the Middle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Song Suffragettes

Bush Hall
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost in the Middle
Got a code?

About

C2C Presents

Song Suffragettes

16+, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

1
Catherine McGrath, Brooke Eden, Harper Grace and 1 more

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.