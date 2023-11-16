Top track

Dream Wife - Hey Heartbreaker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dream Wife, 24/7 Diva Heaven, Blush Always

Gretchen
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dream Wife - Hey Heartbreaker
Got a code?

About

Dream Wife haben seit ihrem selbstbetitelten Debüt von 2018 einen langen Weg zurückgelegt. Ihr letztes Album So When You Gonna... stürmte die offiziellen UK Top 20 Albumcharts (das einzige Indie-Album, das ausschließlich von Frauen aufgenommen und produzie...

Präsentiert von dq agency, MusikExpress und ByteFM

Lineup

Blush Always, 24/7 Diva Heaven, Dream Wife

Venue

Gretchen

Obentrautstraße 19-21, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.