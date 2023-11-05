Top track

Kool Keith - Super Hero (feat. MF Doom)

Kool Keith: Black Elvis Tour 2

Ember Music Hall
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsRichmond
From $33.90

About

KOOL KEITH: BLACK ELVIS 2 TOUR
Ember Music Hall

Kool Keith, born Keith Matthew Thornton, is an American rapper and record producer from The Bronx, New York City. He is known for his surreal, abstract, and often explicit lyrics, which have earned him a r Read more

Presented by Ember Music Hall

Lineup

Kool Keith

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

