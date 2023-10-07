Top track

Shanti Powa - Drunk & Naked

Shanti Powa Orchestra

Basis
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsSilandro
€11.50

About

Shanti Powa Orchestra

Quando si incontrano diversi generi musicali con testi in inglese, italiano e tedesco, questo porta un nome in Alto Adige: Shanti Powa.

In questi anni, la band, fondata nel 2010, ha raggiunto una certa fama anche al di fuori dei con Read more

Presentato da POISON FOR SOULS DES MAURICE BELLOTTI.

Lineup

Shanti Powa

Venue

Basis

Kortscher Straße - Via Corzes 97, 39028 Schlanders South Tyrol, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

