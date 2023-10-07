DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shanti Powa Orchestra
Quando si incontrano diversi generi musicali con testi in inglese, italiano e tedesco, questo porta un nome in Alto Adige: Shanti Powa.
In questi anni, la band, fondata nel 2010, ha raggiunto una certa fama anche al di fuori dei con
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.