Art Feynman - All I Can Do

Art Feynman (LP Release Show) & PWNT

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Art Feynman record release celebration with a performance by Art. PWNT opens.

~

"Who the hell is Art Feynman? Judging by his babushka, bucket hat, side pony, and sherbet-colored clothing, he might be a psychedelic bee keeper—or maybe a stoned ceramicist

Presented by Other Aspects
Lineup

Art Feynman

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

