Loscil and Lawrence English

Public Records
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
$36.05
LOSCIL is the electronic music project of Canadian composer and multimedia artist Scott Morgan. For over 20 years, Morgan has built a robust catalogue ofwork under the LOSCIL moniker, loosely spanning the genres of ambient, classical and electroacoustic mu Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Loscil, Lawrence English

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

