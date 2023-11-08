Top track

Howlin' Jaws

Howlin' Jaws

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18

Howlin' Jaws
About

Deux ans après Strange Effect, Howlin' Jaws revient le 29 septembre avec Half Asleep Half Awake, un deuxième album qui vous redonnera foi dans le rock. Pour notre plus grand bonheur, ils nous présenteront cet album sur scène, lors d'une belle tournée à l

Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.

Lineup

Howlin' Jaws

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

