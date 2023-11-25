DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to the 3rd edition of Boundaries Festival, Boundaries 2023!
THIS TICKET IS FOR THE SATURDAY 25TH NOVEMBER EVENT ONLY.
Boundaries is an event that aims to celebrate the adventurous, exciting, curious and fun perfomances, with a programme deep and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.