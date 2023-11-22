Top track

WaqWaq Kingdom + Kamura Obscura

Corsica Studios
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

WaqWaq Kingdom + Kamura Obscura

£16 - Corsica Studios - 22nd November 2023

____

WaqWaq Kingdom is a Japanese tribal bass duo, consisting of Kiki Hitomi and Shigeru Ishihara. Both are originally from Japan, lived in the U.K. Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

WaqWaq Kingdom, Kamura Obscura

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

