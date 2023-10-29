Top track

Neck Deep + Static Dress

Magazzini Generali.
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Neck Deep EU Tour

Tutte le età

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Neck Deep, Static Dress

Venue

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

